Five arrested after vandalism at Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Five arrests at the Reflecting Pool turned a maintenance dispute into a law-and-order test, after Trump warned the alleged vandals could face long prison terms.

The arrests at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool became more than a vandalism case, giving the administration a high-profile stage to project a tougher law-and-order posture at one of Washington’s most symbolic sites. An administration official said at least five people were detained, and President Donald Trump said those responsible could face long prison terms.

Trump said Sunday that work to repair the pool would begin “immediately,” and said the Reflecting Pool would probably be drained. The response followed days of attention to the site’s condition, after the water turned a fluorescent green from algae and rips appeared in the resurfaced basin, which had already drawn criticism. The combination of visible damage and the threat of severe penalties put the issue squarely at the intersection of public order and political messaging.

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The arrests were carried out by the United States Park Police, which has jurisdiction over federal parks in Washington, D.C. Separate reporting identified one of those arrested as former U.S. Olympian David Hearn, though officials have not publicly confirmed all of the identities involved. The administration has not said how much damage investigators believe was caused, but the rhetoric from Trump suggested an effort to make the case about more than a single act of alleged vandalism.

Source: time.com

The National Park Service said the Reflecting Pool was closed for lining and repair work to clean the pool, repair joints and install lining material. Its closure began on April 10, 2026 and was scheduled to continue until June 10, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Park service planning materials have also described a broader rehabilitation effort aimed at water supply, drainage, structural system work, walkways and accessibility improvements.

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The Reflecting Pool is one of the most recognizable and filmed sites in Washington. It was completed in 1924, two years after the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated, and the two landmarks anchor the National Mall’s memorial landscape. The site has also served as the backdrop for Marian Anderson’s 1939 concert, Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech and the 1967 anti-Vietnam War rally, making any damage there politically charged as well as visible.