Five Bosnian climbers feared dead on Russia’s Mount Elbrus

Five Bosnian climbers were feared dead on Elbrus after illness above 5,100 meters triggered a night rescue and raised questions about guide oversight.

Five Bosnian climbers were feared dead on Mount Elbrus after a seven-person party from Bosnia and Herzegovina ran into trouble above 5,100 meters and one climber descended to raise the alarm. A night rescue operation was underway on the Caucasus peak, where thin air, rapid weather changes and remote terrain can turn a summit bid into a race against time.

The climb had begun on July 25, when a group of seven was ascending Elbrus in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria region. Several members became ill at high altitude, and the mountain’s scale made the response difficult: Elbrus rises to 5,642 meters, or 18,510 feet, making it the highest mountain in Russia and one of Europe’s highest peaks. Reports said two members of the group survived, one after descending independently and another after being assisted by specialists and taken to hospital.

Emergency services also began recovering the dead at altitude. Some reports said the bodies of two climbers were located at about 5,350 meters, and an emergency services official said, “Both victims are foreigners. Preliminarily, they are from Bosnia.” The regional rescue effort involved Russian emergency teams operating in steep, high-altitude terrain that can limit helicopter access and slow evacuation.

The case also sharpened attention on how the group was climbing. Additional coverage said the seven were moving independently and without a guide, a detail that raises basic questions about preparation standards on a mountain that draws thousands of visitors each year. At more than 5,100 meters, illness can escalate quickly into a life-threatening emergency, especially if climbers are exposed, exhausted or already struggling with altitude sickness.

derivative work: Crapload Mount Elbrus May 2008.jpg: JukoFF via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Elbrus has shown that danger before. Reuters reported in September 2021 that five climbers died there in a sudden snowstorm and 14 others were rescued, a reminder that the mountain’s appeal sits alongside a hard safety record. Earlier in the 2026 summer season, a 34-year-old climber from St. Petersburg died on July 6 while ascending Elbrus, an incident described by one mountaineering source as the first fatality of the season.

The Bosnian group’s ordeal placed Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russian rescue services and local investigators into the same crisis response. As authorities sorted out the fate of the remaining climbers, the incident underlined how quickly a celebrated ascent on Elbrus can shift into a mass-casualty emergency when altitude illness, distance and rescue limits converge.