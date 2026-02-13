Five Former NFL Players Granted Presidential Pardons

President Trump has pardoned five ex-NFL players convicted of crimes ranging from perjury to drug trafficking, drawing renewed attention to criminal justice in sports.

President Donald Trump has granted presidential pardons to five former NFL players convicted of various crimes, according to coordinated reports from NBC Sports, NPR, and Reuters. The high-profile decision, announced on February 13, 2026, has reignited discussion around criminal justice, rehabilitation, and the intersection of sports and politics.

Details of the Pardons and Offenses

As reported by NPR, the pardons cover offenses that range from perjury to drug trafficking. NBC Sports confirmed that former Baltimore Ravens running back Jamal Lewis is among those pardoned. The official list published by the U.S. Department of Justice corroborates the identities of the five former players and provides brief summaries of their cases.

Jamal Lewis , best known for his record-setting 2,066-yard rushing season in 2003, was convicted in 2005 related to a drug conspiracy case. He served a short prison sentence and completed probation.

The names of the other four players were not detailed in all sources, but NPR and NBC Sports confirm that their convictions included charges such as perjury and drug trafficking. Reuters further notes that the offenses took place over a span of several years and that the pardoned individuals had all completed their sentences prior to the announcement.

For readers interested in detailed career statistics, Jamal Lewis's complete NFL stats are available at Pro-Football-Reference, where his 2003 rushing title is also documented.

Context and Public Reaction

The decision to pardon these former athletes is part of a longstanding tradition of presidential clemency, often granted to individuals who have demonstrated rehabilitation or who received public support for a second chance. NBC Sports highlighted how the announcement came at a time when the role of forgiveness and second acts in sports is being widely discussed.

NPR’s coverage emphasized the diversity of crimes involved, noting that the pardoned players’ offenses were not limited to on-field conduct, but extended to more serious legal matters. The network also pointed out that some recipients had engaged in community service and advocacy efforts following their convictions.

Analysis and Implications

While the White House provided limited commentary, the Department of Justice’s official pardon list offers short descriptions outlining the rationale for each clemency action. In several cases, the pardons were supported by letters from community leaders and former teammates, according to Reuters.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions from the public and legal analysts. Some view the pardons as a gesture toward rehabilitation and restoring the legacies of athletes who have served their time. Others argue that such actions may undermine the seriousness of the original offenses and set controversial precedents for future presidential pardons.

Comparing NFL Careers and Legal Outcomes

Jamal Lewis is the most prominent name among the group, having been inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor and ranking among the league’s most productive running backs of the 2000s. His career stats put him in rare company among NFL rushers.

While less is known about the other four players' football achievements, their legal stories highlight the ongoing challenges faced by pro athletes after their playing days are over.

Looking Ahead

As the dust settles on this latest round of presidential pardons, attention will turn to how these former athletes use their restored reputations to impact their communities. The debate over the appropriateness of presidential pardons for high-profile individuals—especially those with public influence—shows no sign of fading.

For further details and the complete list of pardoned individuals, readers can consult the Department of Justice’s official record.