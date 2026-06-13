Five Indian Air Force personnel killed in Assam transport crash

Five Indian Air Force personnel died when an AN-32 crashed while landing at Jorhat airbase, reviving scrutiny of the fleet’s age and safety record.

The crash at Jorhat airbase was more than a training mishap. It killed five Indian Air Force personnel and forced a hard look at the AN-32, a workhorse that has carried troops and cargo across India’s northeast for more than four decades.

The aircraft, belonging to 43 Squadron, went down around 10 a.m. on June 13, 2026, while landing at the Rowriah airbase in Assam’s Jorhat district. The dead were Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam. The air station was sealed after the accident, while investigators began piecing together what happened on the runway and in the moments before impact.

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Images from the scene showed wreckage scattered across a field, pointing to a violent break-up and fire after the aircraft came down. Officials said the flight was a routine sortie, not a combat mission, a detail that puts attention on landing dynamics, weather, technical condition and maintenance rather than hostile action. The Indian Air Force said it had launched a court of inquiry and confirmed the deaths, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mourned the loss and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state was in touch with authorities and ready to help bereaved families.

Source: m.economictimes.com

The AN-32 remains central to Indian military air transport, especially in remote and high-altitude regions where road access is limited and airfields are short, rough or exposed to difficult weather. In service since 1984, the aircraft can carry up to 6.7 tons of cargo or about 50 passengers, making it indispensable even as it ages. That utility now comes with an accumulating maintenance burden, and the crash will sharpen scrutiny of how long the fleet can continue to meet operational demands in the northeast and Himalayan corridors.

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This was the third major AN-32 crash in about a decade. Indian outlets said the two previous accidents since 2016 killed 42 IAF personnel, including a 2019 crash after takeoff from Jorhat for Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh that killed all 13 on board. The air force has also pursued a modernization program for more than 100 aircraft under a $400 million contract with Antonov, a reminder that the platform has been considered vital enough to upgrade even as its age has become a strategic concern.

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For the Indian military, the loss at Jorhat was both an operational setback and a warning. The aircraft’s role in keeping remote bases supplied has not changed, but the cost of keeping that role safe is once again in sharp focus.