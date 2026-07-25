Five killed in West Bank shooting near Tel, AP reports

Four Palestinians and one Israeli were killed near Tel, then settlers raided a nearby village and Israel launched a clampdown.

Four Palestinians and one Israeli were killed in a shooting near the Palestinian village of Tel in the northern West Bank, close to Havat Gilad, in one of the deadliest single incidents there in months. The gunfire erupted around 2:37 a.m. and set off a rapid chain of developments that pulled in rescue crews, soldiers and competing accounts of how the violence began.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said one Israeli was killed near Tal in Nablus, while the Israel Defense Forces said a Palestinian seized a security officer’s weapon and opened fire, critically and seriously wounding two Israelis. Other accounts said clashes broke out after a group of Israelis arrived near the Palestinian village, underscoring how quickly a confrontation in the northern West Bank can turn lethal.

AI-generated illustration

The bloodshed did not stop at the scene. About 20 settlers raided the village of Tal after the shooting, and a later update said the Israeli military launched a clampdown or military operation after the deadly violence. In the West Bank, that kind of sequence often brings road closures, checkpoints, arrests and a heavier military presence, spreading fear well beyond the immediate site of the attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond firmly after an Israeli was killed, adding political weight to a confrontation already volatile on the ground. The deaths near Tel fed the same pattern that has repeatedly shaken the occupied West Bank: one attack, followed by reprisals, security sweeps and mounting suspicion among Palestinians and Israelis living within a few miles of one another.

Israel Defense Forces via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For U.S. diplomacy and security policy, the episode is another warning that the occupied West Bank can move from a single shooting to a wider escalation in hours. The five deaths, the settler raid and the military clampdown together show how fragile the situation remains, and how easily civilian fear can become the next driver of the conflict.