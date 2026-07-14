Five members of Da Pond Band among 10 killed in Bahamas crash

Five members of Da Pond Band and DJ Fresh were among 10 killed when a Flamingo Air Cessna 402C crashed after leaving Nassau for San Andros.

Five members of Da Pond Band and DJ Fresh were among the 10 people killed when a Flamingo Air Cessna 402C crashed in North Andros after departing Nassau for San Andros Airport. The aircraft, registration C6-FLX, went down on Friday, July 10, 2026, and burned after hitting a wooded area near the airport.

Bahamian aviation authorities confirmed everyone on board died. The Bahamas Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority opened an investigation and identified the aircraft as a Cessna 402 carrying passengers on the route between Lynden Pindling International Airport and San Andros Airport.

The Bahamian government temporarily grounded Flamingo Air flights after the accident, and another Flamingo Air flight returned to Nassau the same day after the pilot reported mechanical concerns before the plane caught fire after landing.

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The Bahamas Musicians and Entertainers Union confirmed that Bahamian musicians and a DJ were among the dead, and the victims were traveling to perform at the All-Andros and Berry Islands Regatta and a cultural celebration on Andros Island. DJ Fresh was Melvin Henfield.

The tragedy landed during the Bahamas’ 53rd Independence Day celebrations, turning a national holiday into a period of mourning. Organizers converted a planned Independence Family Fun Day into a tribute for the 10 victims, and the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage turned the celebration at Clifford Park into a memorial service.