Five Mexican police officers killed, five wounded before World Cup opener

Five police officers were killed and five wounded in Michoacan as Mexico tried to project calm for the World Cup opener. The attack exposed how cartel violence still reaches the state’s own ranks.

Mexico’s World Cup moment opened under the shadow of another kind of spectacle: five police officers killed and five more wounded in Michoacan, far from the polished security image authorities were trying to present in Mexico City. The killings came on the eve of the tournament opener and underscored how cartel violence continues to pierce the state’s own ranks even as the country prepared to welcome a global television audience and about 90,000 fans to the capital.

The attack took place in Nahuatzen, an Indigenous municipality in western Michoacan inhabited by the Purepecha people, where the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, operates. Local authorities said unknown assailants ambushed the officers, and images showed the pickup truck they were traveling in riddled with bullet holes. The Morelia police department identified the dead as Porfirio Rodriguez Briseno, Brandon Josue Zamora Torres, Francisco Javier Otero Damas, Jonatan Mondragon Servin and Mateo Valdez Abarca.

Jose Pablo Alarcon Olemdo, Morelia’s former police chief, called for accountability, writing that “The criminals responsible for this attack must be arrested and punished with the full weight of the law.” The state’s security department said police were searching for the perpetrators. Michoacan’s capital, Morelia, sits roughly 300 kilometers from both Mexico City and Guadalajara, a reminder that the violence is concentrated but not isolated.

The killings also cut against President Claudia Sheinbaum’s effort to project calm before the opener, when she said everything was under control. Mexico’s government has insisted there is no security threat to visiting World Cup fans, while the U.S. Embassy has said safety risks vary greatly by region and that each Mexican state carries its own travel advisory. That caution reflects a broader reality: in late April, the military captured one of CJNG’s top leaders, two months after the cartel’s leader was killed, and the earlier killing triggered a wave of violence that left more than 70 people dead, including 25 National Guard members.