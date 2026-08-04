Five-state primaries could shape Congress, Michigan Senate race in focus

Michigan’s Senate primary emerged as the national centerpiece as five states voted, with Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed battling for a seat that could help decide Congress.

Voters in Michigan, Virginia, Missouri, Kansas and Washington went to the polls Tuesday to pick nominees for Congress, governorships and other offices, with some states also weighing constitutional amendments and local referendums. The biggest national consequence sat in Michigan, where the Democratic Senate primary between U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed offered an early read on control of Congress heading into November.

That race became a proxy fight over the Democratic Party’s direction. Stevens campaigned as the more moderate, establishment-backed candidate, while El-Sayed carried the progressive lane. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers was unopposed for the Republican nomination, setting up a fall matchup that could decide one of the Senate seats most closely watched in the national fight for congressional control. The two Democratic contenders sharpened that contrast in a televised debate in Southfield, Michigan, on July 27.

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Virginia added its own turnout test. Voters there chose nominees for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and local offices, and the state counted Tuesday’s primary as its third statewide election in nine months after earlier contests this year. Early in-person voting ran from June 19 through Aug. 1, and the voter-registration deadline was July 24. The Virginia Department of Elections also said there was no U.S. Senate Democratic primary on the August Democratic primary ballot.

That left Virginia’s ballot to measure how much energy remained after a crowded election calendar and how much incumbents could still rely on primary voters in a year when party fights have been unusually sharp. The absence of a Democratic Senate contest also shifted attention toward House and local races, where turnout can expose which factions are most motivated and which candidates can turn out loyal voters in a compressed primary window.

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Missouri, Kansas and Washington also held primaries that will feed into November matchups, even if their most closely watched contests carried less national baggage than Michigan’s Senate fight. Across the five states, the day’s results will settle nominee slates and show which intraparty coalitions still have momentum as the general election season tightens.