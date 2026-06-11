Five U.S. nationals arrested after Nassau cruise port brawl injures officers

A portside clash in Nassau spilled into a police station, injuring four officers and showing how fast a cruise dispute can turn into a foreign criminal case.

A fight near Nassau Cruise Port escalated into a second confrontation inside the Tourism Police Station, leaving four officers injured and one hospitalized with a serious shoulder injury. Five U.S. nationals, three women and two men, were arrested after the dispute broke out in the port area and continued as police tried to process them.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said officers intervened after the initial altercation on Monday, June 9, 2026, in the Nassau Cruise Port area. The trouble did not end there. Police said the suspects struggled again with officers at the station, turning a routine arrest into a broader law-enforcement incident at one of the Caribbean’s busiest cruise gateways.

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One witness who had reported the first fight was asked to come to the station and give a statement, but declined because the cruise ship was due to depart and there was not enough time to finish the interview. That detail underscores a recurring problem in port cities that depend on cruise traffic: witnesses, defendants and evidence can all move out of reach within hours, while police must preserve a case before the vessel sails.

The episode carried added weight because Nassau Cruise Port handles enormous passenger volumes. The port said it welcomed 5.6 million cruise passengers in 2024 and an estimated 6,070,532 in 2025, along with 1,582 ship calls last year. In a setting that busy, even a brief confrontation can ripple well beyond the pier, straining police resources and raising the stakes for cruise operators trying to keep turnaround operations on schedule.

The same day, six other American cruise passengers faced separate fallout from a Nassau Cruise Port brawl. They were identified as Daniella Duran, 22, Gabriella Aguilar, 27, Jaelyn Duran, 19, Irvin Castro, 26, Andrew Tapia, 21, and Jose Duran, 50. They were fined more than $47,000 after pleading guilty, a reminder of how quickly an ordinary travel dispute can become a criminal matter once it enters another country’s justice system.