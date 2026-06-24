Five wildfires threaten homes and force evacuations across Utah

Eureka stayed under evacuation orders as five Utah wildfires burned from the Salt Lake City foothills to Iron County, with 98,845 acres scorched statewide.

The Iron Fire near Eureka on the border of Juab and Tooele counties had reached 21,935 acres and remained 0% contained in a June 21 update.

Eureka remained under evacuation orders, no homes or other buildings had been lost, and a successful backburn helped protect the town overnight. The fire was human-caused. A federal crew was set to take command of the response at 6 p.m. Sunday, while power in Eureka remained out pending safety checks.

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Utah Fire Info counted 347 fires by June 23, burning 98,845 acres statewide, after record warm temperatures and below-average snowfall left fuels unusually dry. Low snowpack and drought conditions raised fire danger across the state.

North of Salt Lake City, the Bonneville Fire above the University of Utah had grown to about 495 acres and was 5% contained on June 21. Arlington Hills remained in READY status, and there were no impacts to businesses on the university campus or nearby hospitals. The Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team was managing the fire, and a drone intrusion forced aircraft to suspend operations as ground and aerial crews tried to keep the fire from pushing deeper into Emigration Canyon.

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Farther south, the Sawmill Fire in Iron County had grown to about 2,086 acres near Beryl and Lund, prompting evacuations of several cabins and yurts. Lightning caused that blaze. The Cottonwood Fire was about 24,100 acres and 0% contained, with evacuations in the HiLo area up to Kent Lake. In Tooele County, the Hastings Fire had burned more than 6,000 acres with no containment.