Five women injured in suspected acid attack in Jersey City

Five women suffered burns and peeling skin after suspects on a moped hurled suspected sulfuric acid at them outside a Jersey City home.

Five women were injured after two suspects on a moped drove past a Jersey City home and threw what police believe was sulfuric acid at them, turning a block of Wilkinson Avenue into the scene of a fast-moving chemical assault. The women were standing outside a house near 105 Wilkinson Ave. when the attack happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2026.

Jersey City police said all five women were taken to a local hospital and treated for burns and peeling skin. Officials described their injuries as non-life-threatening, and all five were in stable condition by Tuesday. The attack unfolded on the 100 block of Wilkinson Avenue, an area where residents would have had little warning that a passing moped could become the delivery vehicle for corrosive violence.

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Authorities said the incident appears to have been targeted and may have followed an earlier dispute involving a larger group of people. That detail has become central to the investigation, because it could help detectives determine whether the attack was a personal retaliation, a broader conflict, or an opportunistic strike that happened to catch the victims outside at the wrong moment. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday, and police had not publicly identified the suspects.

Photo by Connor Scott McManus

Mayor James Solomon condemned the attack and said violence like this has no place on the city’s streets. The case has intensified concern over assaults involving corrosive chemicals, which can inflict immediate burns and leave lasting damage even when victims survive without life-threatening injuries. In this case, the speed of the attack, the use of a moving moped and the reported chemical substance all raise difficult questions for investigators trying to reconstruct a brief but highly dangerous encounter.

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The victims’ recovery will depend not only on treating the visible burns and skin damage, but also on monitoring for longer-term complications that often follow chemical exposure. For Jersey City police, the next steps are likely to hinge on witness accounts, the earlier dispute referenced by officials and any evidence that can tie the suspects to the block where the women were standing. The attack has left a neighborhood confronting a form of violence that can strike suddenly and terrorize far beyond the immediate scene.