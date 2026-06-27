Fiziev and Torres headline UFC Baku lightweight showdown

Fiziev’s Baku headliner put UFC’s Azerbaijan bet on a hometown favorite against Mexico’s first ranked lightweight, with a top-10 shot on the line.

Rafael Fiziev and Manuel Torres headlined UFC Fight Night 280 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday, June 27, in a lightweight main event that UFC built around ranking movement and regional reach. The prelims began at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT, the main card followed at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Paramount+, and both fighters made weight on June 26.

UFC’s official preview said the winner would be positioned for a potential Top 10 matchup in the second half of 2026, giving the bout meaning beyond a standard main event. The promotion framed Fiziev as a hometown favorite looking to close the show in style and work his way back into the lightweight top 15 in front of the Baku crowd, a spot that gave the card a clear local anchor.

AI-generated illustration

Torres arrived with a different kind of momentum. UFC described the 31-year-old as a finisher who had opened his run in the promotion with three straight wins before adding victories over Drew Dober and Grant Dawson. In the buildup, UFC also said Torres had become the first Mexican fighter to enter the lightweight rankings and placed him at No. 13 in its new Meta rankings, four spots behind Fiziev in the outgoing media rankings.

The Baku stop also fit a broader pattern in UFC’s overseas schedule. The promotion had already staged a major event in the city in 2025, when Fiziev beat Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision in front of the home crowd. Returning to Baku with Fiziev again in the main event gave the UFC another chance to use a local star to sell an international card while giving a rising contender like Torres a ranking platform that could alter the shape of the division.

SPORTS UZ via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

For Fiziev, the assignment carried extra weight after a difficult stretch and another public appearance in front of Azerbaijani fans. For Torres, it offered a direct path into a deeper conversation about the lightweight hierarchy, with the winner set up for a more consequential matchup later in the year.