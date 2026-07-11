FL Studio CEO talks growth as music software hits new generation

FL Studio now logs 30,000 new downloads a day as Constantin Koehncke uses its forum to test ideas and push the once-pirated app deeper into AI and cloud tools.

FL Studio is still drawing about 30,000 new downloads a day, according to Image-Line, as Constantin Koehncke uses the software’s public forum to float ideas, collect reactions and catch problems before they harden into product mistakes. The Belgian company behind the digital audio workstation also estimates that more than half of tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 were made with FL Studio, a claim that underscores how far the program has moved from bedroom curiosity to mainstream production tool.

Koehncke joined Image-Line as chief executive in October 2022 after 12 years at Native Instruments, where he rose to CEO. He studied Media Arts in London and built his career across Berlin and Los Angeles, a background that fits a company now straddling software development, creator culture and the fast-changing economics of music production.

The program’s history reaches back to 1997, when it launched as FruityLoops before a trademark dispute with Kellogg’s forced a rename. Image-Line says the company was founded in Belgium in 1994 by Jean-Marie Cannie and Frank Van Biesen, and that it later met Didier Dambrin, known as Gol, through an IBM “Da Vinci” contest. On Image-Line’s history page, Fruityloops 1.0 is described as a MIDI-only version dated December 18, 1997, with early public updates following in March and April 1998.

AI-generated illustration

That origin story still matters because Koehncke has made community feedback part of the company’s product rhythm. He has said Image-Line teases new user interface ideas on its forum so users can react while the software is still being built. On July 11, 2026, the Looptalk board showed more than 77,000 topics and 736,000 posts, with active threads about FL Studio 2026, FL Studio Web and generative AI.

Image-Line has also pushed FL Studio into new territory with stem separation tools, its Gopher chatbot, FL Cloud and FL Studio Web. Those additions reflect a broader race among music software makers to keep pace with producers who now expect desktop power, browser access and AI-assisted editing in the same ecosystem.

Source: musictech.com

The user base is still expanding in a crowded market. Koehncke has said the company has doubled the number of people beginning their music journey with FL Studio since he arrived, while a 2024 Production Expert survey of more than 5,000 respondents showed continued demand across major music-production platforms. FL Studio remains closely associated with artists including Avicii, Martin Garrix, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and Metro Boomin, a sign that the software’s reach now extends well beyond the era when it was passed around as pirated bedroom software.