Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel headline the 2025-26 NBA All-Rookie Team, reflecting a standout season for first-year players. See who made the list and why.

Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks and Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets have been named to the 2025-26 NBA All-Rookie First Team, highlighting a class of newcomers who made an immediate impact on the league. The announcement, reported by MARCA, the NBA’s official site, and ESPN, recognizes the top rookie performers of the season.

Flagg and Knueppel Anchor First Team Honors

Flagg and Knueppel’s selection as the leading members of the All-Rookie First Team caps off a season where both players consistently delivered strong performances for their respective teams. Flagg, representing the Mavericks, and Knueppel, playing for the Hornets, emerged as two of the most reliable and talented rookies amid a competitive class.

Flagg’s contributions were pivotal for Dallas, earning him widespread recognition across the league.

Knueppel’s impact on Charlotte’s roster was similarly significant, helping drive the Hornets’ young core.

These selections are determined by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, who evaluate rookie performances throughout the regular season. According to the NBA’s official release, both Flagg and Knueppel were the top vote-getters, reflecting a broad consensus on their excellence.

Complete 2025-26 NBA All-Rookie First Team

The full All-Rookie First Team for the 2025-26 season features five standout players from across the league. Alongside Flagg and Knueppel, the first team includes other rookies who distinguished themselves with notable statistical achievements and important roles on their teams. ESPN and NBA.com both highlight the breadth of talent in this year’s class.

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

[Other All-Rookie First Team selections, as officially announced]

[Other All-Rookie First Team selections, as officially announced]

Philadelphia 76ers’ VJ Edgecombe was also named to the first team, as reported by NBA.com. The full list and detailed statistics for all honorees can be found on the NBA’s rookie stats page.

Significance of the All-Rookie Team Selection

Being named to the NBA All-Rookie Team is a prestigious honor, often serving as a precursor to future stardom and, in some cases, consideration for Rookie of the Year honors. Many previous recipients have gone on to become All-Stars and league leaders. This year’s selections highlight the growing talent pool entering the NBA and the league’s commitment to recognizing emerging stars.

Statistical Excellence and Competitive Rookie Class

The 2025-26 rookie class was marked by impressive statistical performances, with several players averaging double-digit points, significant rebounds, and valuable contributions on both ends of the floor. The competition for All-Rookie honors was especially fierce, as noted in coverage by MARCA and ESPN, reflecting the depth of rookie talent this season.

Looking Ahead

With Flagg, Knueppel, and their fellow All-Rookie honorees setting the standard for first-year performance, expectations will be high as they continue to develop. Their impact on their teams and the league will be closely watched in the coming seasons as they aim to build on their early success and join the ranks of the NBA’s elite.