Flash flood in northern Vietnam kills four, leaves four missing

At least four people died and four were missing after floodwaters tore through Muong Than village, while nearly 4,700 residents were cut off in Lai Chau.

A flash flood swept through Muong Than village in Lai Chau province early Friday, killing at least four people, leaving four missing and injuring seven as sudden summer rain overwhelmed the mountainous area. Rescue teams moved into mud-choked ground with swollen waterways and poor visibility, slowing access to the hardest-hit spots.

The disaster came after the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned on July 16 that Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La, Lao Cai and Tuyen Quang faced an increased risk of flash floods and landslides. The agency had already logged heavy rainfall over the previous two days, including up to 191 mm in Lao Cai, 174.8 mm in Lai Chau and 147 mm in Dien Bien. That left only a narrow window between the warning and the flood, a gap that can be decisive in northern mountain districts where villages are scattered and roads can disappear under water in minutes.

Persistent rain from Wednesday morning through Friday evening triggered flash floods and landslides across several settlements, including Chit, Che Bo, Nam Sang, Sap Ngua and Nga Phat. In Chit village, 15 houses were swept away, and about 32 households were cut off from surrounding areas. Another local report said nearly 4,700 residents were isolated across Lai Chau province, while telecommunications and communication infrastructure were disrupted, making it harder for families to account for relatives and for officials to relay fresh warnings.

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Officials were still working to confirm the status of the missing and to determine whether more people had been displaced or injured as search teams reached isolated sites. AFP photos from Muong Than showed rescue workers pushing through floodwater as the scale of the damage became clearer. The same terrain that funnels heavy rain into fast-moving water also complicates evacuations, especially in villages built close to rivers, on steep slopes or on low-lying land.

The flood adds to a recurring pattern in northern Vietnam, where intense rainfall has repeatedly triggered deadly landslides and flash flooding in recent years. For Lai Chau and other northern provinces, the immediate task is still recovery: finding the missing, restoring access and getting shelter, food and clean water to households cut off by the water.