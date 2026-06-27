Flash floods kill at least four in Kentucky, rescue efforts continue

At least four people were killed as flash floods battered Kentucky, with dozens of rescues under way and more rain expected in already saturated counties.

Flash floods killed at least four people in Kentucky on Saturday, and Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency as crews raced between flooded roads, stranded drivers and waterlogged homes. Search and rescue operations continued across the commonwealth while more rain was expected later in the day and into the evening.

Beshear confirmed three deaths in Madison County and one in Jackson County by late Saturday. Earlier, he said one motorist had been killed after being swept away by flash flooding. Additional fatalities were still being confirmed. Kentucky Emergency Management, Kentucky State Police and swift water rescue teams were responding to requests from local communities, and dozens of rescues had already been made from vehicles and homes.

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The flooding damaged basic transportation links across the state. At least 12 roads were flooded and inaccessible, and numerous bridges, including some in Jessamine County, were wiped out. In Richmond, roads were underwater, several search and rescue teams were deployed and a church collapsed. Six to seven inches of rain had fallen in some areas.

Five counties, Bullitt, Madison, Meade, Mercer and Spencer, declared local states of emergency as the water kept rising. In Bullitt County, precautionary evacuations were underway because of concerns around a dam, though the dam was holding and there was no sign of imminent failure. Beshear warned residents not to drive after dark because of dangerous road conditions and limited visibility, and urged people to keep 911 lines open for emergencies only.

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The state was still recovering from deadly flash floods in early 2025 and the devastating 2022 floods that killed dozens and inundated homes across Kentucky.