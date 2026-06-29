Flipper Devices launches Busy Bar, a hacker-friendly productivity display

Flipper Devices priced Busy Bar at $249, betting a custom status screen, Pomodoro timer and auto-busy alerts can sell beyond hacker circles.

Flipper Devices has put a $249 price on Busy Bar, a desk display built to show when someone is busy and when they will be free again. The device packs an LED pixel screen for custom statuses, a built-in Pomodoro timer and app support, and Flipper says it can switch itself to busy during calls, livestreams, audio recording or when certain programs are active.

The hardware is more ambitious than a simple sign. Flipper’s product page lists a 6.35-inch front RGB LED matrix at 72 by 16 pixels, a 1.54-inch monochrome OLED on the back at 160 by 80 pixels, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4, USB-C and a 3,250 mAh battery. Flipper says Busy Bar can run for about two weeks in standby and about eight hours in active use, with a charge time of about one hour at 15 watts.

AI-generated illustration

That spec sheet is aimed at workers who need a cleaner way to signal interruptions in real time. Remote employees may use it to keep family members or roommates from barging into meetings. Managers in open offices could use it as a visible status cue. Streamers and creators can also lean on the automatic triggers tied to calls, recording and livestreaming. The question is whether those use cases justify a premium over the low-tech alternatives already common on desks, from chat status indicators to simple calendar blocks.

Source: techcrunch.com

Flipper is selling Busy Bar as part of a broader BUSY ecosystem that includes a cross-platform BUSY App, and the company is open about treating the line as a work in progress. Its jobs page says it is building BUSY as a unified ecosystem and describes Flipper Devices as an 80-person team scattered around the world, working on its third product. The company also says it is hiring for BUSY-related roles, including product-owner positions.

Turbospok via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The launch also reflects how far Flipper has moved from the identity built around Flipper Zero, the gadget that interacts with Bluetooth, RFID, NFC and sub-1GHz radios. Flipper says Flipper Zero launched on Kickstarter in 2020 and raised $4.8 million, and that its community has grown to more than half a million people. The Connectivity Standards Alliance has already listed Busy Bar as a Matter device with an RGB LED matrix, rear grayscale OLED, physical controls, app integration, third-party services support and an extensible API, which gives the product a more mainstream automation pitch than the company’s early hardware. At $249, Flipper is asking whether a smarter busy sign is a new workplace tool or a polished version of an old office signal.