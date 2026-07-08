Flood faces boos at Nebraska town hall over Trump policies

Booing drowned out Mike Flood at a Bellevue town hall as he defended Trump’s agenda and faced questions on voting rules, Israel, NATO and housing.

Repeated boos and shouts met Rep. Mike Flood at Bellevue West High School on Tuesday as roughly 200 Nebraskans packed his town hall and pressed him on President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act and other administration priorities. The evening became a sharp public test of how far Flood can carry the Republican message in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District without drawing backlash from his own voters.

Flood faced questions on the SAVE America Act, Israel, NATO, the bipartisan housing bill and other issues. The SAVE America Act, H.R. 7296 and H.R. 22 in the 119th Congress, would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and photo identification to vote in federal elections. Flood’s office announced the Bellevue event on June 26 and said it would include a question-and-answer period and an update on his work for Bellevue and the district.

AI-generated illustration

The crowd’s tone suggested the anger was organized, not spontaneous. Some attendees arrived early with signs and urged others not just to listen but to challenge Flood, turning the town hall into a direct confrontation over Trump-era policy priorities and Flood’s support for them. Flood, who has been promoting a bipartisan housing push in Congress, also has been highlighting the Build Housing Affordably Act, which he introduced in June with Rep. Maggie Goodlander to cut delays and costs in affordable housing development. Flood chairs the Housing & Insurance Subcommittee, giving him a prominent role in the housing debate even as voters at home were focused on broader political grievances.

Source: indy100.com

Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The Bellevue event followed another hostile town hall in Lincoln on August 4, 2025, where Flood said about 750 people showed up and criticized the Republican tax-and-spending package that Trump later signed into law on July 4, 2025. Together, the two meetings show a recurring pattern for Flood: in-person gatherings in Nebraska have become a venue for resistance to the Trump agenda, with boos rising not only over one bill but over voting rules, foreign policy and the direction of the party itself.