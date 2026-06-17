Flooding threat grows as Gulf system nears tropical storm status

Stranded cars and water rescues mounted as a Gulf system sat just south of Corpus Christi, with more than 17 million under flood watch.

Heavy rain turned roads into traps across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi as a Gulf system edged closer to tropical storm status and threatened to unleash another round of dangerous flooding. Drivers were stranded in multiple cities, water rescues followed, and officials warned that the worst of the rain could keep shifting east for days.

The National Hurricane Center said the system, centered Tuesday afternoon about 55 miles south-southwest of Corpus Christi, Texas, had a 70% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next two days and could become the first named tropical storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. Michael Brennan, the center’s director, said the main hazard was flooding from heavy rainfall, with potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding from the Texas coast into central Mississippi through Thursday, and the threat could linger into the weekend.

By Tuesday, more than 17 million Americans were under a flood watch from Texas to Mississippi, and a tropical storm watch was already in effect from Sargent, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana. Forecasts called for 4 to 8 inches of rain by Thursday, with isolated coastal totals reaching a foot. In parts of Texas and Louisiana, rainfall rates climbed to 1 to 2 inches per hour, and some areas of Louisiana had already picked up 8 inches of rain as a stalled front collided with tropical moisture streaming out of the Gulf.

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The flooding had already left a trail of disruption. Stalled vehicles were reported in San Antonio, Houston and Waco. Emergency crews carried out water rescues in Texas, road flooding hit Shreveport, Louisiana, and ramps were closed in St. Martin, Mississippi. In Bandera County, Texas, floodwaters turned deadly before Tuesday, when a woman was swept away in a creek and later found dead downstream.

Forecasters also warned that the storm could produce tornadoes from the upper Texas coast across southern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Rough surf was expected to drive rip currents along the Gulf for the next couple of days, adding another threat to coastal areas already dealing with high water and road closures.

Photo by Helena Jankovičová Kováčová

Houston felt the disruption most visibly when flood concerns forced the closure of its FIFA World Cup Fan Festival, even as no move or rescheduling had been announced for the World Cup match planned there. With the system still organizing offshore and flood watches stretching across multiple states, officials were pushing the same warning repeated during every major Gulf rain event: do not drive through flooded roads.