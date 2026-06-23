Florida condo collapse began weeks earlier, federal probe finds

A garage-column failure likely began in early June 2021, weeks before Champlain Towers South fell, as residents faced warning signs in a building already failing.

The Champlain Towers South collapse did not happen in a single sudden blow. Federal investigators concluded that the 12-story Surfside, Florida, condominium had been failing for weeks before it came down at 1:22 a.m. on June 24, 2021, killing 98 people and leaving families to search through rubble for answers.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology said the likely chain of failure began in early June 2021 in two connections between garage columns and the pool deck. By the agency’s account, the pool deck started falling at least seven minutes before the tower collapsed, a sequence that suggests the deck failure helped pull down the rest of the structure. NIST said it examined two dozen possible scenarios before settling on the collapse path, underscoring how many ways the disaster could have been misunderstood if investigators had stopped at the final pile of debris.

The findings point to a layered structural breakdown rather than a single defect. Investigators tied the catastrophe to design flaws, construction deficiencies, decades of alterations, corrosion and heavy additions on the pool deck, including large planters, sand and pavers. NIST said some parts of the building had less than half the strength required by code, and that the original design did not meet the building code in effect when it was built. The structure also was not built exactly as designed, leaving a gap between paper plans and the building that stood over Collins Avenue.

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The warning signs were visible before the collapse. A door had dislodged from its frame, cracks appeared in a wall near heavy planters, a gate shifted and became jammed shut, and water leakage in the parking garage worsened sharply in the hours before the tower fell. Most residents were asleep when the building failed, a grim detail that has fueled questions about missed opportunities to evacuate or intervene while the structure was still standing.

The collapse reshaped Florida policy and reverberated far beyond Surfside. The Florida Legislature passed condo safety and reserve-funding changes in 2022, then revised the rules after residents complained about the financial burden of complying. A Miami judge later approved a settlement worth more than $1 billion for personal injury and wrongful death claims. The site is now being redeveloped after DAMAC International bought the property for $120 million, with a luxury project called the Delmore under construction.

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NIST said its final investigation was meant to inform future building codes and standards, a warning that now reaches well beyond one beachside tower. Aging condominium buildings, inspection regimes and homeowner associations across the country face the same hard question Surfside made unavoidable: how long can visible distress be ignored before maintenance becomes a matter of life and death?