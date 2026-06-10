Florida man critically injured after shark attack at Panama City marina

A Navy base employee was critically injured after a shark attacked him during a lunch-break swim at Panama City’s marina. Florida logged 11 shark bites in 2025.

A Navy base employee was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a shark attack at the Naval Support Activity Panama City marina in St. Andrews Bay, where he had been swimming during his lunch break. The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. Monday, June 9, 2026, and reporting said the man suffered serious injuries to both arms.

The victim was described as a man in his late 20s, and the attack quickly drew attention because of where it happened: the Florida Panhandle, a stretch of coastline where shark attacks are far less common than on Florida’s Atlantic side. Still, Florida continues to lead the nation in shark bites, and the state recorded 11 shark bites in 2025.

The broader record helps explain why this case stood out. The International Shark Attack File, based at the Florida Museum of Natural History, describes itself as the world’s only scientifically documented database of shark attacks and has tracked more than 6,800 investigations dating back to the early 1500s. In earlier reporting, the museum said Okaloosa County had logged only four documented shark attacks since 1882, and none had been fatal.

That history underscores a central point for beachgoers and marina visitors: the risk is rare, but not zero, especially in waters where people swim near docks, marinas and other high-traffic spots. Officials and shark researchers routinely advise swimmers to avoid murky water, stay out during dawn and dusk, and leave the water calmly if a shark is spotted. Those precautions matter most in moments like this, when a sudden encounter can turn a routine lunch break into a life-threatening emergency.

The attack at the Panama City marina also raises immediate questions about recovery for the injured man and about how quickly emergency crews were able to reach him in Bay County’s waterfront setting. For nearby communities, the lesson is practical rather than sensational: understand local conditions, treat any shark sighting seriously and remember that rare encounters can still demand a fast, disciplined response.