Florida passenger charged after firing fireworks from moving car

A sheriff's helicopter tracked fireworks fired from a moving car for 10 miles, leading to a felony charge after the blasts landed in traffic lanes.

A St. Johns County passenger was charged after fireworks were fired from the passenger side of a moving vehicle on Interstate 95, where a sheriff’s helicopter recorded the blasts landing in the median and in active traffic lanes. The fireworks narrowly missed another vehicle.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit spotted the incident during a routine patrol flight on July 4, 2026, and directed ground units to stop the southbound vehicle on I-95 in St. Johns County, Florida. The helicopter followed the car for about 10 miles before deputies made the stop, recording the fireworks as they streaked away from the moving vehicle.

Photo by Kushal Verma

When deputies contacted the occupants, they initially denied any involvement. The denials ended after they were told the episode had been recorded on camera. In the video, the suspect’s face was blurred, and officials did not release his name or booking photo.

The passenger was arrested and charged with Shooting a Deadly Missile from a Moving Vehicle, a charge tied to Florida Statute 790.19. Under that law, wantonly or maliciously shooting or throwing a deadly missile into or at an occupied vehicle or other protected conveyance is a second-degree felony. The missile was fireworks launched from a moving car at highway speed.

The National Guard Sgt. Leia Tascarini/107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The sheriff’s office warned that fireworks should only be ignited from a hard surface and at a safe distance from people and objects.