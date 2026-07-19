Florida scrub-jays struggle as habitat loss fragments Brevard County range

Rockledge’s scrub-jays are hanging on in tiny habitat pockets as Brevard County has lost most of its scrub. Each family needs 22 to 24 acres, a scale development rarely leaves intact.

The Helen & Allan Cruickshank Sanctuary in Rockledge still gives Florida scrub-jays a foothold, but the bird’s future depends on far more land than a single preserve can supply. The Florida scrub-jay is the only bird species endemic to Florida, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service still classifies it as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Florida State Parks puts a scrub-jay family’s permanent territory at about 22 to 24 acres, a space requirement that makes every road, subdivision and cleared lot matter.

Brevard County sits at the center of that pressure. Scrub ecosystems are rapidly declining across the historic coastal Brevard range, and one county-cited study estimated that North Brevard lost 68.8% of its Atlantic Coastal Ridge scrub habitat between 1943 and 1991. A separate source estimates that roughly 77% of Brevard County scrub habitat has been lost to development. In a county where growth keeps pushing into remaining open land, the bird’s preferred habitat is now broken into smaller and smaller pieces.

AI-generated illustration

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved a Florida scrub-jay recovery plan on May 9, 1990. Federal materials put the population decline at an estimated 25% to 50% over the previous 10 to 12 years, with extirpation from seven counties statewide. Audubon Florida’s 2019 tally, published in 2020, found that Florida scrub-jays have never lived anywhere outside Florida, and they depend on increasingly rare intact scrub habitat, especially in coastal areas.

Photo by Puneet Sehgal

NPS staff via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

A 2025 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service five-year status review kept the bird listed as threatened, while Earthjustice filed legal action on Jan. 28, 2025, to stop efforts to rescind Endangered Species Act protections. In Rockledge, the sanctuary still offers a place where scrub-jays can be seen, but the county’s fragmented habitat leaves the species dependent on large, connected territory inside one of Florida’s fastest-growing corridors.