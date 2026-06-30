Florida sees surge in alligator attacks as Mexico crocodile kills man

Three Florida alligator attacks in days and a deadly crocodile strike in Puerto Vallarta have renewed warnings for swimmers, snorkelers and beachgoers.

A 31-year-old woman died Sunday after an alligator attacked her while she was swimming with friends in the Little Econ River, and a 28-year-old man, Irving Mauricio of Mexico City, was killed Friday evening after a crocodile dragged him from a beach in Puerto Vallarta.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission puts the state at roughly 1.3 million alligators, and unprovoked attacks average about eight a year statewide. The numbers rose last year, with 11 confirmed bites in 2024 and 23 attacks in 2023, the most in 30 years, including one fatality.

In one central Florida case, a 19-year-old man was snorkeling in the Rainbow River in Marion County on Sunday, June 22, when an 8-foot-3 alligator bit him in the neck. He was taken to the hospital and later released. Officials removed and euthanized the animal, and the river was reopened afterward.

Authorities later captured two alligators from the Econlockhatchee River after the attack. June is nesting season for Florida alligators, and female gators can be more territorial at that time, especially near the edges of rivers, canals and wetlands where swimmers and waders often enter the water.

Mauricio was attacked near the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa. His body was recovered the next morning about 300 meters offshore after an overnight search. The resort had warning signs, night patrols and red flags in place and was working with authorities while supporting the victim’s loved ones.

Florida officials tell residents and visitors to stay away from the water’s edge, avoid grassy areas where alligators may lurk and never feed them. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises people worried about an alligator to call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.