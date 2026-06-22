Florida to close controversial Everglades migrant detention center

Florida moved to shut down Alligator Alcatraz after spending about $218 million to convert an Everglades airfield and facing nearly $1 billion in costs.

Florida is preparing to close the Everglades migrant detention center known as Alligator Alcatraz, ending a project that state leaders once pitched as a fast, high-visibility answer to immigration enforcement. Built in eight days on a remote training airport site in Ochopee, the facility opened in July 2025 to hold migrants for deportation and quickly became a test case for deterrence-driven policy.

State officials and contractors were notified in mid-May 2026 that the site was being shut down. CBS News Miami reported that the remaining 1,400 detainees were expected to be removed in the coming weeks, with one report saying the last detainee would leave in June. The center had a capacity of about 2,000 people, but its footprint became politically and financially harder to justify as operating costs were estimated at nearly $1 billion. CBS News Miami also reported that Florida could be on the hook for about $218 million already spent converting the remote airport into a detention center.

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The rise of Alligator Alcatraz reflected the appeal of hardline symbolism in immigration politics: a remote site, a fearsome nickname and a promise of speed. Gov. Ron DeSantis embraced that message, saying, “If we shut the lights out tomorrow, we will be able to say it served its purpose.” Attorney General James Uthmeier was among the officials who promoted the site and its nickname, turning the detention center into a signature example of Florida’s confrontation with federal immigration policy.

Its collapse showed the limits of that approach. A federal judge ordered the operation to wind down within two months after blocking further expansion, citing environmental-law concerns. Friends of the Everglades, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida were among the plaintiffs challenging the facility, arguing that the project threatened the Everglades. Critics also said the site was a symbol of the strain that aggressive detention policy can place on wetlands, local governments and taxpayers.

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The backlash extended beyond environmental groups. Florida nonprofits, medical professionals, public health experts and families of detainees complained of inhumane conditions at the site, pushing the detention center from a campaign emblem into a legal and operational liability. What began as a showpiece in the Everglades became a costly case study in how far state governments can push migrant detention before courts, budgets and public opposition force a reversal.