Florida woman gets random plate that spells crude phrase

Nancy Dello Stritto opened her mail to find a Florida plate reading SQZ A55, a random combination that neighbors say looks like a crude phrase.

Nancy Dello Stritto of Pompano Beach opened her mail and found a license plate she never ordered, a random state-issued tag reading SQZ A55 that she said could be read as a crude phrase. The almost-77-year-old Florida woman said the discovery made her go “ballistic,” turning an ordinary piece of mail into an instant neighborhood joke.

The plate quickly became a conversation piece in Dello Stritto’s retirement community, where reactions split between amusement and disbelief. Dello Stritto said her sons and their friends urged her to keep it, treating the odd combination as a novelty rather than a mistake to be fixed. What began as frustration soon softened into resignation, and she later joked that maybe the plate was meant for her car after all.

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The strange tag also landed in the middle of a broader Florida conversation about what counts as a readable plate. State officials have been clarifying a recently enacted rule on license plate frames, saying frames are allowed as long as they do not obscure key identifying details such as the alphanumeric plate identifier or the registration decal. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said the regulation does not prohibit a frame unless it blocks the visibility of the plate’s numbers or letters.

Photo by Nathan J Hilton

That detail gives the Dello Stritto episode an unusually bureaucratic edge for a story that is mostly about laughter. In a state where plate visibility rules are being spelled out more plainly, her accidental vanity plate stood out because it looked intentional when it was not. For now, the joke belongs to Pompano Beach, where Dello Stritto said the plate may even earn a few honks.