Folarin Balogun stars with two goals in USMNT World Cup debut

Balogun scored twice in his first World Cup match, turning a promising U.S. forward into the centerpiece of a Paraguay win and a new wave of expectations.

Folarin Balogun turned his first World Cup appearance into an immediate statement, scoring twice for the United States in its opener against Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium. The 24-year-old said afterward that he was happy to start the tournament this way, a brief reaction that fit the larger reality around him: one match had just made him the face of a deeper U.S. attacking conversation.

Balogun’s path to this moment began after FIFA approved his switch to represent the United States in May 2023. Since then, the forward has become one of the team’s most important attacking options, collecting 28 appearances and 11 goals before this World Cup debut. His first goal for the U.S. came in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League final against Canada on June 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, a reminder that his rise has been tied to big occasions from the start.

By April 2026, FIFA was already framing Balogun as part of a crowded striker race under Mauricio Pochettino, with Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright also fighting for places on the final roster. That competition shaped the pressure around the American attack long before the World Cup began, and Balogun only sharpened his case on May 31, when he scored in a 3-2 win over Senegal in Charlotte. The result helped build momentum and reinforced the sense that the United States had found a forward who could produce in difficult matches.

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The burst against Paraguay changed the scale of the expectation around him overnight. Balogun arrived in the tournament as a promising recruit who had already earned trust inside the program; he left the opener as the player expected to finish chances, carry scoring responsibility and answer for a team trying to build a run on home soil.

Ricardo Pepi said after the debut that the group’s chemistry and the atmosphere at home were both strong for the team. For the United States, that early cohesion now comes with a sharper burden on Balogun, whose first World Cup performance has made him not just a scorer, but a focal point.