Ford recalls 255,000 Focus cars over stalled-repair safety risk

Ford is recalling 255,404 Focus cars after some prior fixes were recorded as complete even though the stalling defect may still be there.

Ford is pulling 255,404 Focus vehicles back into the shop after discovering that some cars repaired under an earlier campaign were marked fixed even though the danger may have remained. The latest action covers 2012-2018 model-year Focus sedans and hatchbacks, and the concern is the same one that prompted the original campaign: a canister purge valve problem that can make the engine stall while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the underlying defect can cause the valve to malfunction or stick open, creating a condition that may shut the engine off unexpectedly. That raises the risk of a crash and injury because a stalled car can lose power at speed, in traffic, or during a merge. Ford says the remedy is a free powertrain control module software update.

The recall is Ford 26S40 and NHTSA 26V369. It supersedes the earlier 18V735 and 18S32 recall, which had aimed to address the same fuel-vapor system problem. NHTSA said Ford’s records show that some 2012-2018 Focus vehicles did not have the original remedy installed correctly, but were nevertheless recorded as having been repaired successfully. That means the safety issue may still exist in cars owners believed had already been fixed.

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The earlier recall described a chain of failures that went beyond a simple check-engine warning. A stuck canister purge valve could create excessive vacuum in the fuel vapor system, deform the plastic fuel tank, and trigger inaccurate or erratic fuel-gauge or distance-to-empty readings. For drivers, that could mean drivability problems as well as a car that stalls without warning.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 6, 2026. Ford said VINs for affected vehicles will be searchable on NHTSA’s website the same day, and owners can also use Ford’s recall lookup tools by entering a VIN. Dealers will perform the software update at no charge, and Ford said owners who paid to repair the issue before the May 2023 safety recall may be eligible for reimbursement.

Photograph by Mike Peel (www.mikepeel.net). via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The case adds to a growing tally of recalls that did not end with the first repair, a problem that puts a spotlight on how well automakers verify fixes and how rigorously federal oversight tracks whether a remedy was actually completed. For Focus owners, the practical step is simple: check the VIN, wait for the notice if one has not arrived, and get the software update done as soon as possible.