Ford recalls 565,691 Bronco SUVs over fire risk from wiring defect

Ford recalled 565,691 Bronco and Bronco Raptor SUVs after a wiring defect raised engine-fire risk, with smoke, warning messages or flames possible.

Ford recalled 565,691 Bronco and Bronco Raptor SUVs in the United States after federal safety regulators said an engine-compartment wiring harness can short-circuit and raise the risk of fire. The affected vehicles are 2021 through 2026 model-year Broncos built from Sept. 23, 2020, through June 28, 2026, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said only about 1% are estimated to have the defect. Warning signs can include heat, smoke, dashboard warning messages or flames.

Ford has not yet finalized the repair. A dealer-facing notice identified the campaign as 26S55 and described it as an engine-compartment wiring-harness repair, while owners will be notified by mail and can check whether their vehicle identification number is included in the public recall system. Until Ford releases the fix, drivers need to treat any smoke or fire-related warning message as urgent, because the short circuit can develop in vehicles that are parked as well as those in motion.

The defect centers on the engine wiring harness. In the recalled Broncos, the harness can become damaged and short-circuit, creating enough heat to spark a fire in the engine compartment. Ford said the recall covers the Bronco and Bronco Raptor variants broadly across the lineup, making it one of the larger U.S. auto safety actions of the week.

The recall adds to growing scrutiny of Ford Motor Company’s quality control and safety record. In June 2026, Ford recalled more than 36,000 Broncos from the 2021 through 2026 model years because a loose or detachable fender flare could become a road hazard, another safety action for a nameplate that has already drawn repeated attention this summer. For Ford, each large recall carries repair costs, warranty expense and the risk of weakening customer confidence in a segment where safety and reliability are central selling points.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is overseeing the action and will track it in its public recall system while Ford works toward a remedy. The filing for recall 26V468 lists 565,691 potentially involved vehicles, and until the repair is available, the campaign leaves a large share of Bronco owners waiting for a fix on a problem that can turn an ordinary wiring defect into a fire risk.