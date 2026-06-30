Ford recalls 741,000 vehicles over transmission park system risk

Ford recalled 741,195 U.S. vehicles over a transmission flaw that could damage the park system and let some models roll away. Owners will get free software updates and repairs.

Ford recalled 741,195 vehicles in the United States after a transmission defect threatened the park system in certain trucks and SUVs, raising the risk of a rollaway crash or injury. Ford dealers will update the software and inspect, then replace any damaged transmission components at no cost to owners.

The recall covered certain 2018-2021 Ford F-150s and 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviators, Ford Explorers, Lincoln Navigators and Ford Expeditions. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the problem could temporarily engage the transmission parking pawl while the vehicle was moving when certain shifts were commanded, which could damage park system components and leave the vehicle unable to stay securely in park.

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That kind of failure matters because a vehicle that rolls away can threaten drivers, passengers and pedestrians around the car. NHTSA issues recalls when a manufacturer or the agency determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable safety risk or fails to meet minimum safety standards, putting the defect in the category of a formal safety action rather than a routine service campaign.

Ford’s owners can call customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for more information, and the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline is 1-888-327-4236. The recall added another large safety action for Ford on the same day, after the company separately recalled about 36,000 Bronco vehicles because fender flares could come loose.

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The twin recalls underscored the pressure on automakers to catch software-linked faults and mechanical failures before they create hazards on the road. In this case, the fix depends on a dealer visit, a software update and, where needed, replacement parts to keep the transmission park system from failing when drivers expect the vehicle to remain still.