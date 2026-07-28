Forecasters warn more storms, Wisconsin braces for severe weather outbreak

Storms were still building across Wisconsin as forecasters warned of tornadoes, flash flooding and damaging winds from the same system. The state averages 23 tornadoes a year.

Forecasters warned more storms were expected through the day as the same system threatened tornadoes, flash flooding and damaging winds across Wisconsin. The danger was not just isolated storm damage. It was the way one severe-weather setup could turn quickly from heavy rain to destructive wind and spin up tornadoes, forcing communities to watch for multiple hazards at once.

That combination matters in a state where tornadoes are a recurring summer risk. The Wisconsin State Climatology Office says the state averaged 23 tornadoes a year between 1991 and 2020, and June was the most active month with about 8 tornadoes per year. The National Weather Service’s Milwaukee/Sullivan office has separate Wisconsin tornado information, tornado statistics and tornado basics pages because the threat is familiar enough to require repeated local reminders.

Recent storm history shows how fast these outbreaks can escalate. National Weather Service summaries document severe thunderstorms with very heavy rain and strong winds across central and northeast Wisconsin on June 17, 2018, when several storms produced wind gusts over 60 mph, downed trees and scattered damage. The service also recorded a July 22, 2010 outbreak that mixed flash flooding and tornadoes, a pattern that can overwhelm warnings, road access and emergency response in a matter of hours.

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More recent events have kept that threat fresh. The National Weather Service summarized severe weather and flooding in southern Wisconsin on June 22 and 25 as notable recent storms, and its archived Wisconsin summaries also include severe thunderstorms in 2021, June 2024 severe weather and flooding, and April 2026 tornadoes. On July 8, 2026, WMTV described a powerful southern Wisconsin downburst with 100 mph winds, a 26-mile damage path, 3 deaths and 12 injuries.

For Wisconsin, the current warning is less about a single storm than the full sequence severe weather can take: heavy rain, then damaging wind, then tornadoes. That overlap is what strains local response, especially when roads are slick, trees are down and power outages complicate warnings and recovery across communities from Milwaukee to Sullivan and beyond.