Foreign demand for U.S. debt holds in June auctions, Treasury data shows

Foreign buyers added to two- and five-year Treasuries in June, a sign U.S. debt still draws cash even with yields above 4%.

Foreign demand for U.S. government debt held up in June auctions, with overseas buyers adding to two- and five-year Treasury notes even as seven-year demand softened. The pattern matters in Washington because elevated borrowing needs are meeting market rates that remain stubbornly high, and foreign participation still helps determine how much the government pays to finance its deficits.

Foreign investors bought $9.923 billion of the latest two-year notes, up from $9.158 billion in the late-April sale. They also took $8.946 billion of five-year notes, a 6.3% increase from $8.417 billion in April. Demand for seven-year notes slipped to $5.651 billion from $5.817 billion, even as the Treasury offered $79 billion in two-year notes, $80 billion in five-year debt and $50 billion in seven-year securities. The split suggests overseas buyers remained comfortable with shorter and intermediate maturities, while showing a bit more caution as duration lengthened.

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That caution came against a backdrop of still-elevated rates. Federal Reserve H.15 data for June 8 showed the 2-year Treasury constant maturity yield at 4.05%, the 5-year at 4.18%, the 7-year at 4.32%, the 10-year at 4.47% and the 30-year at 4.99%. Treasury’s investor-class auction allotment data are published on a lagging schedule, with coupon auction figures released twice a month, so the June figures reflect earlier auction demand rather than live trading conditions. Even so, the numbers indicate that foreign buyers are still willing to absorb a substantial share of U.S. coupon supply while the market watches the Federal Reserve and a persistently large fiscal deficit.

Source: reuters.com

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The scale of foreign involvement underscores why the June auctions drew attention. Treasury International Capital data for March 2026 showed foreign official holdings of Treasury bills at $441.0 billion and foreign official holdings of Treasury bonds and notes at $3.4612 trillion. Japan remained the largest foreign holder at $1.1916 trillion, followed by the United Kingdom at $926.9 billion and China at $652.3 billion. With tensions in the Middle East easing, overseas demand appeared steady enough to keep showing up, but the auction pattern also suggests a more basic truth: Treasuries remain indispensable because they are large, liquid and familiar, not because foreign investors have suddenly become enthusiastic about long-term U.S. debt.