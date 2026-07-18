Forest Service employees rescued after 15-hour hostage standoff in California

Two Forest Service workers were zip-tied and held at gunpoint for nearly 15 hours at remote Gumboot Lake before negotiators freed them and police arrested two men.

Two U.S. Forest Service employees were freed after being held at gunpoint and zip-tied for nearly 15 hours at Gumboot Lake in Shasta-Trinity National Forest, officials said Friday. The standoff began around 10:55 a.m. Thursday in a remote stretch of Siskiyou County, where the workers were conducting field work as part of their regular duties.

Authorities identified the arrested men as Joseph Charles Henrichsen, 49, and Phoenix Henrichsen. The employees were not publicly identified. The confrontation ended early Friday morning after negotiations, after the suspect inside the trailer at Gumboot Lake had demanded to speak with the FBI.

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The response pulled in dozens of officers from several agencies, including the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the California Highway Patrol. One account said FBI agents flew into Redding from Quantico, Virginia, a measure that reflected how quickly local deputies and federal personnel had to assemble in terrain far from immediate backup. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says its Hostage Negotiation Team specializes in active listening, empathy and influential techniques, a skill set suited to a crisis in which the hostages were isolated in a trailer and separated from routine help.

Photo by Ignacio Palés

The Forest Service said both employees were home safe. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz wrote, “I am grateful beyond words that both of our forest service employees are home safe.” His message captured the immediate relief inside an agency that places workers across forests, trails and remote infrastructure sites, often in places where a distress call can take time to reach responders and longer still to bring them in.

Photo by Stephen Noulton

The episode put a hard focus on the vulnerability of federal land workers who operate in isolated areas with limited communications and thin staffing. In places like Gumboot Lake, safety depends not only on training in the field but on whether backup, negotiation and security protocols can reach employees fast enough when a routine assignment turns into a hostage standoff.