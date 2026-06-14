Former 49ers All-Pro linebacker Aldon Smith dies at 36

Aldon Smith, the 49ers pass rusher who set a single-season sack record in 2012, died at 36 after a career derailed by suspensions and arrests.

Aldon Smith, the explosive pass rusher who once looked like the centerpiece of a dominant 49ers defense, died Saturday at 36. San Francisco confirmed his death and said no cause was given, closing the book on a career that reached an elite peak before off-field troubles repeatedly pulled it off course.

Born Aldon Jacarus Smith on Sept. 25, 1989, in Kansas City, Missouri, Smith rose through the University of Missouri and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2010, along with Missouri’s Defensive Lineman of the Year Award. The 49ers made him the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, betting on a young edge rusher whose first steps in the league would quickly validate that investment.

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Smith made an immediate impact. As a rookie in 2011, he recorded 14 sacks, a 49ers rookie record, and finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. He reached his peak in 2012, when he started all 16 games, posted 19.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits, earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors, and set the franchise record for sacks in a single season.

That promise never held for long. The NFL suspended Smith for one year in November 2015 for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, a turning point that came to define as much of his career as the production that preceded it. His professional path later included 10 arrests in nine years, and he had not played in the NFL since 2021 after six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

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The 49ers said Smith would be remembered for his “infectious smile” and the impact he made when he joined the organization. That combination of brilliance and instability is what will make his death resonate beyond one franchise, and it will again raise hard questions about how the NFL supports players whose lives begin to unravel after they reach the top.