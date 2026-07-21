Former Blue Peter host stuns America’s Got Talent judges with magic trick

Joel Mawhinney, a former Blue Peter presenter from Co Down, left America’s Got Talent judges panicked after making their personal items vanish in a mallet trick.

Joel Mawhinney turned a children's TV pedigree into prime-time shock value when he made the judges’ personal items disappear on the latest series of America’s Got Talent. The former Blue Peter presenter from Co Down, Northern Ireland, is now being watched on both sides of the Atlantic as a magician who can jump from British daytime television to a U.S. stage built on spectacle.

The performance leaned on panic as much as sleight of hand. Mawhinney left judges including Mel B visibly rattled after seemingly smashing up their belongings with a mallet, a routine that briefly made the panel believe their valuables were gone for good. One headline on the performance said he risked Mel B’s bracelet, while another highlighted that Howie Mandel’s phone was shattered in the trick during AGT 2026 auditions.

AI-generated illustration

Mawhinney’s path to that kind of exposure runs through one of Britain’s most recognisable children’s programmes. Blue Peter’s current presenting line-up includes Shini Muthukrishnan, Joel Mawhinney and Abby Cook, placing him inside a television brand that has long traded on live unpredictability, audience trust and personality-driven broadcasting. That background gives his AGT appearance a different texture from a standard audition slot: he arrived with a familiar face, a broadcaster’s polish and a magician’s timing.

Source: bbci.co.uk

The contrast is sharper because Blue Peter itself is changing. The BBC confirmed the programme will move to a fully pre-recorded format after filming its last live episodes after 67 years, and former presenter Janet Ellis said the show will lose some of its live magic. Mawhinney’s U.S. turn lands at the exact moment when that old live format is fading, making his reinvention feel less like a detour than a transfer of skills from one television tradition to another.

Photo by Nipin Niravath

NBC via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For America’s Got Talent, that kind of crossover matters. The show has long served as a gateway for performers whose appeal stretches beyond a single national market, and Mawhinney’s trick fits the mould of an act built for instant replay, social sharing and wide recognition. A former Blue Peter host from Co Down, now unnerving Mel B and Howie Mandel on a U.S. stage, is the sort of cross-border TV moment that can turn a familiar British name into an American breakout.