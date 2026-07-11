Former British MP Ann Widdecombe found dead, police open murder probe

Police opened a murder probe after Ann Widdecombe, 78, was found with serious injuries at her Devon home. A 26-year-old man was arrested and later released.

At about 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026, the ambulance service called officers to Ann Widdecombe’s home in Haytor on Dartmoor in Devon, where the 78-year-old former Conservative MP and Reform UK spokeswoman was found dead with serious injuries. Devon and Cornwall Police opened a murder investigation, and the death is being treated as suspicious.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released; he is no longer part of the investigation. Officers do not treat the case as terror-related or politically motivated and have not publicly identified a motive. The inquiry was formally launched on Friday, July 10, 2026.

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Widdecombe was a former Conservative minister, former member of the European Parliament and a long-time public figure who remained visible in British politics through Reform UK and television appearances. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the investigation “really shocking news,” while home secretary Shabana Mahmood said the circumstances were “extremely distressing.”

A House of Commons Speaker’s Conference on the security of MPs, candidates and elections warned in May 2025 that abuse, intimidation and attacks had already led to the murders of Jo Cox MP and Sir David Amess MP, and that those threats were stifling debate and weakening democracy. Physical security for MPs had seen a “step change” over the past 10 years, but increasing security further could make it harder for lawmakers to engage with constituents.

Source: the Guardian

It called for stronger protection of home addresses, polling stations and electoral systems. In March 2025, the Electoral Commission said 56% of candidates in the 2024 general election avoided certain campaign activities because of fear of abuse, while 70% said they experienced some form of abuse or harassment. In November 2025, the government announced new powers to restrict protests outside the homes of public office holders, including MPs, after a rise in harassment and intimidation.