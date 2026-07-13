Former Foreign Office chief seeks review of dismissal over Mandelson vetting

Sir Olly Robbins is challenging his April sacking, arguing the prime minister lacked power to fire him and that there was “no process at all” in the dismissal.

Sir Olly Robbins has launched a judicial review of his dismissal as the Foreign Office’s most senior civil servant after a dispute over Lord Mandelson’s vetting. Robbins, who once served as Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator, was sacked in April after the fallout over how Mandelson was cleared for Washington.

The FDA union, which represents Robbins, argues that Sir Keir Starmer had no statutory authority to remove him as head of the diplomatic service. Robbins also contends there was no fair procedure, “no process at all,” and that the reasons given for his dismissal were irrational.

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Mandelson was announced as the next British ambassador to the United States on 20 December 2024 and formally took up the post in February 2025 after being granted developed vetting clearance. Starmer later told the House of Commons on 20 April 2026 that he learned on 14 April that Foreign Office officials had granted Mandelson that clearance on 29 January 2025, against a UK Security Vetting recommendation that it should be denied. Starmer said that information had not been passed to ministers or senior officials.

On 4 February 2026, the House of Commons passed a Humble Address requiring the Government to publish papers relating to Mandelson’s appointment and tenure. The Government laid a large return of papers on 1 June 2026 in response, while the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament handled material that could be sensitive for national security or international relations.

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Concerns about his past friendship with Jeffrey Epstein led to Mandelson’s later sacking in 2026. The Government does not comment on legal proceedings.