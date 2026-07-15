Former Goldman Sachs lawyer calls Epstein a masterful liar in testimony

Kathy Ruemmler told House investigators Epstein was a masterful liar, while Democrats challenged her credibility over email ties that helped drive her Goldman Sachs exit.

Kathy Ruemmler told House Oversight Committee investigators that Jeffrey Epstein was a “masterful liar,” a sharp denunciation delivered behind closed doors as lawmakers pressed deeper into how powerful institutions handled Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for years. Ruemmler, who once served as White House counsel to President Barack Obama and later became Goldman Sachs’ chief legal officer and general counsel, appeared before the Republican-led panel as it widened its review of the federal government’s handling of the case.

In prepared remarks, Ruemmler said she regretted ever having anything to do with Epstein and said it was a mistake to deal with him. She said she never saw evidence of ongoing criminal conduct and said she would have reported him to law enforcement if she had known he was abusing women or girls. Ruemmler also said Epstein relied on relationships with prominent people to legitimize himself, and that he used her and other respectable figures to bolster his standing.

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The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has released additional Epstein-investigation transcripts in its review of the federal investigations into Epstein and Maxwell. Chairman James Comer said the committee is examining possible mismanagement by the federal government. The investigation is approaching its one-year mark in July 2026.

Ruemmler’s appearance also came after renewed scrutiny over email contact between her and Epstein from roughly 2014 to 2019. Those exchanges became public during the latest round of Epstein-file releases and prompted her resignation from Goldman Sachs in February 2026, effective at the end of June. Goldman Sachs accepted her resignation and thanked her for her contributions.

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Democrats on the House Oversight Committee quickly seized on her testimony, questioning her credibility and accusing her of being untruthful about the nature of her relationship with Epstein.