Former IRS officials challenge Trump family tax audit immunity deal

Former IRS officials urged a judge to examine a Trump deal that would forever block some audits, warning it could create two tax codes.

Former IRS officials pressed a federal judge to scrutinize a deal they say would place Donald Trump and his family outside the normal reach of tax enforcement, a move they warned could set a dangerous precedent for presidential accountability. In an amicus brief filed Monday, the group asked U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams to examine an agreement that, in their view, would effectively carve out a special system for one taxpayer and his inner circle.

The dispute traces to Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax documents. The case was resolved in a Justice Department settlement announced in May 2026 that also included a now-scuttled $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund. Williams reopened the case last month after 35 former federal judges said the settlement may have been a “fraud on the court.”

The former IRS officials said the audit provision went far beyond a routine compromise. Under the settlement language, the IRS would be barred from auditing currently pending matters and would be forever precluded from examining certain filed returns tied to Trump, his family, trusts, businesses and related affiliates. The group called that arrangement “unprecedented and breathtakingly improper,” and warned that if it stands, it could create two separate tax codes, one for Trump and his circle and another for everyone else.

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The brief came from a group that included former IRS commissioner Danny Werfel and former national taxpayer advocate Nina Olson, along with a former chief of the Justice Department’s tax division and a former assistant attorney general. They argued that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche lacked authority to resolve the audit disputes because the matters were never referred to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. They also said the deal may run afoul of tax-code provisions meant to keep officials from interfering with audits, as well as the Domestic Emoluments Clause.

The fight has stirred unusually sharp reaction from tax practitioners and former officials, many of whom said they had never seen anything like it. Bloomberg Tax reported that the no-audit promise could put IRS employees in a difficult position, because tax rules generally prohibit presidents and agency heads from directing audits. Critics have also warned that a promise of immunity could chill taxpayer compliance and weaken the IRS’s credibility.

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The stakes are not only legal but political. The New York Times estimated that blocking long-running audits could save Trump about $100 million. The audit at issue was tied to a $72.9 million tax refund Trump received starting around 2010, underscoring how far the settlement could reach beyond the original lawsuit over the leak. If the judge lets the agreement stand, the case could define how far any president can go in shielding himself from tax scrutiny.