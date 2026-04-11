Former Jets Quarterback Browning Nagle Dies at 57

Browning Nagle, known for his time with the New York Jets and Louisville Cardinals, has died at age 57 after a battle with cancer.

Browning Nagle, a former New York Jets quarterback and standout for the Louisville Cardinals, has died at the age of 57, according to multiple reports. News of Nagle’s passing was confirmed by outlets including NFL.com, ESPN, and the New York Post, with the New York Post noting that he died following a battle with cancer.

Career Beginnings and College Success

Nagle first made his mark at the collegiate level with the Louisville Cardinals, where he established himself as a prolific passer. His performance at Louisville propelled him into the national spotlight and helped him secure a spot in the 1991 NFL Draft.

Professional Football Journey

Nagle was selected by the New York Jets in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft. He played for the Jets from 1991 through 1993, starting most notably during the 1992 season. That year, Nagle started 13 games as quarterback, recording 2,435 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. His first NFL start came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup detailed in the box score from September 6, 1992.

Drafted: 2nd round, 1991 NFL Draft

Teams: New York Jets (1991-1993), Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons

NFL Career: 2,489 passing yards, 8 touchdowns, 20 interceptions

After his time in New York, Nagle also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons, though he did not see regular season action with those teams, according to NFL.com.

Remembering Nagle's Legacy

Nagle’s career is often remembered for his resilience and adaptability, stepping into the starting quarterback role for the Jets during a challenging period. His performance with Louisville remains a significant part of his legacy, as he helped elevate the program’s national profile during his tenure.

Multiple sources reported on Nagle’s passing, with ESPN and NFL.com confirming his death at 57. The New York Post provided additional detail, noting that Nagle had been battling cancer.

Community Impact and Tributes

While no direct quotes or official statements were included in the initial reports, Nagle's career remains a point of reflection for Jets fans and the broader football community. His journey from college stardom to the NFL inspired many aspiring athletes, and his loss is felt across the football world.

Looking Ahead

As news of Nagle’s passing spreads, tributes are expected from former teammates, coaches, and fans who remember his determination and contributions to the game. His story, marked by both triumphs and challenges, stands as a reminder of the enduring impact athletes can have on and off the field.