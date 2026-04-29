Former NFL Defensive End Josh Mauro Dies at 35

Josh Mauro, former Arizona Cardinals and NFL defensive lineman, has died at age 35, according to multiple reports. Mauro played for several teams during his pro career.

Josh Mauro, a former defensive end who played for the Arizona Cardinals and several other NFL teams, has died at the age of 35. His passing was confirmed by multiple outlets, including BBC, ESPN, and TMZ. News of Mauro's death has brought tributes and condolences from around the NFL community.

Career Overview and Teams

Mauro began his professional football career as an undrafted free agent in 2014, signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being picked up by the Arizona Cardinals. Over his NFL tenure, Mauro played for several teams, including:

Arizona Cardinals

New York Giants

Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars

Throughout his career, Mauro was known as a reliable and hard-working defensive lineman, contributing both as a starter and a rotational player. His career stats reflect his steady presence on the field:

75 games played in the NFL

11 starts for the Cardinals in 2017

Contributed over 127 total tackles and 4 sacks during his career

and during his career Recorded tackles, forced fumbles, and fumble recoveries across multiple seasons

College Years and Early Life

Before reaching the NFL, Mauro played college football at Stanford University, where he was regarded as a strong presence on the defensive line. His college stats with Stanford highlighted his knack for stopping the run and making key plays.

Impact and Reactions

News outlets such as the BBC and ESPN highlighted Mauro's contributions to the teams he played for and the respect he garnered among teammates and coaches. While the cause of death has not been reported as of publication, Mauro’s passing at such a young age has prompted an outpouring of tributes from former teammates and fans on social media.

Mauro’s career was marked by resilience and versatility. After going undrafted, he carved out a role for himself through his work ethic and professionalism. His journey through multiple organizations showcased his ability to adapt and make an impact wherever he played.

Context: Health and Safety in the NFL

While there is no indication Mauro’s death was related to his football career, the NFL has seen increasing attention on player health and well-being. The league’s annual injury data highlights ongoing efforts to address player safety and long-term health issues—a topic that remains important as former players age out of the league.

Legacy

Josh Mauro will be remembered by fans and teammates for his commitment to the game and his steady performance on the field. His NFLPA profile documents the breadth of his professional journey. As the NFL community reflects on Mauro’s career and life, many are reminded of the challenges and unpredictability athletes can face after their playing days are over.

The thoughts of the football world remain with Mauro’s family, friends, and former teammates as they mourn his loss.