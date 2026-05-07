Former Ohio State Football Players Expand Strauss Abuse Lawsuits

Thirty former Ohio State football players, including over a dozen ex-NFL athletes, have joined lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss, intensifying legal pressure on the university.

Ohio State University faces mounting legal challenges as 30 former football players—including more than a dozen who went on to the NFL—have now joined lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by former team doctor Dr. Richard Strauss. This new wave of plaintiffs significantly broadens the scope of litigation against the university, which has been under scrutiny for its handling of the Strauss case for several years.

Expanding Legal Action

The latest filings, reported by Eleven Warriors and NBC News, add to a series of lawsuits already underway against Ohio State. The participation of high-profile former athletes, including those with NCAA and professional football experience, brings renewed attention to the scope of abuse and the university’s decades-long response.

30 former Ohio State football players have joined the lawsuits, according to Eleven Warriors.

have joined the lawsuits, according to Eleven Warriors. NBC News highlights that more than a dozen of these players later played in the NFL, underscoring the prominence of the new plaintiffs.

These individuals join hundreds of other former student-athletes and students who allege abuse by Strauss between the late 1970s and 1990s.

Background on the Strauss Case

Dr. Richard Strauss was employed by Ohio State as a team physician and athletic department doctor between 1978 and 1998. Allegations of sexual abuse first emerged publicly in 2018, prompting an independent investigation by the law firm Perkins Coie. The resulting investigative report concluded that university officials were aware of concerns about Strauss’s conduct but failed to act decisively.

According to the official Ohio State resource page, more than 350 former students have reported abuse, with the incidents spanning multiple athletic teams as well as student health clinics.

Legal and Institutional Context

The new group of plaintiffs has joined ongoing federal litigation consolidated in the In re: Ohio State University Doctor Abuse Litigation case. Plaintiffs allege that the university failed to protect them from known risks and did not uphold its obligations under Title IX and other federal mandates.

Several lawsuits accuse Ohio State of deliberate indifference to known or suspected sexual misconduct by Strauss.

Legal filings point to missed opportunities for intervention, as documented in the Perkins Coie report.

Ohio State has already paid over $60 million in settlements to more than 280 survivors, but litigation continues for unresolved claims.

Athlete Participation and Impact

The inclusion of former NFL players in the lawsuits brings national attention to the case, reflecting the broader impact on college athletics. According to NCAA participation statistics, Ohio State has one of the nation’s largest athletic departments, with thousands of student-athletes potentially affected during Strauss’s tenure.

Legal experts suggest that the prominence of the new plaintiffs could influence public perception and the pace of ongoing litigation.

University and Regulatory Response

Ohio State has reiterated its commitment to supporting survivors and has implemented policy reforms in line with evolving state and federal sexual misconduct statutes. The university continues to cooperate with government investigations and has detailed its actions and resources on its Strauss case website.

Looking Ahead

As legal proceedings advance, the participation of prominent former athletes underscores the enduring impact of the Strauss case on Ohio State, college athletics, and the broader conversation around institutional accountability for sexual abuse. The university faces continued scrutiny from survivors, regulators, and the public as it seeks to address the legacy of the Strauss scandal and prevent future abuses.