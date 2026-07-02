Former Olympian indicted over Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool damage

A former Olympian was indicted after touching peeling coating in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a monument now tangled in Trump-era beautification politics.

A federal grand jury in D.C. Superior Court indicted David Hearn, a 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist from Bethesda, Maryland, on a single count of property destruction over damage at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The case has pushed one of the National Mall’s most visible sites into the center of a dispute over protest, vandalism, and how aggressively national monuments are policed.

Hearn has said he was passing the Lincoln Memorial on a 64-mile bike ride when he stopped to inspect a detached piece of coating at the pool. He said he briefly touched loose material, did not tear it, and was detained for five hours before being released. He has also said the condition of the pool was unchanged after he stepped away.

The reflecting pool had already become politically charged before Hearn’s arrest. President Donald Trump had said he would repair and beautify it with fresh sealant, but photos and reports showed the new blue coating peeling and the water turning green with algae. The National Park Service closed the pool for lining and repair from April 10, 2026, through June 10, 2026, saying crews were cleaning the basin, repairing joints and installing new lining material.

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The Park Service folded the work into a broader Washington beautification push tied to Trump’s Executive Order 14252 and to preparations for the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. NPS has described the Reflecting Pool rehabilitation as the largest ongoing agency project under the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, a sign of how much federal money and political attention have converged on the site.

The stakes are larger than a single damaged patch of sealant. The Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in 1922, the Reflecting Pool was completed two years later, and the surrounding National Mall was laid out as part of the 1902 McMillan Plan. The area has hosted some of the most important public gatherings in the country, including Marian Anderson’s 1939 concert and Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech.

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NPS materials say the project area draws about 4.5 million visitors a year, and the agency has long pointed to weathering, heavy use, accessibility problems, security concerns and crowding as reasons for repeated work across the capital’s park system. Against that backdrop, the reflecting pool has become more than a basin of water and stone. It has become a test of how the government protects a national symbol while leaving room for public scrutiny, dissent and the rough edges of public space.