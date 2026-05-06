OpenAI CTO Testifies to Executive Distrust of Sam Altman

Mira Murati’s court testimony reveals deep executive distrust and allegations of chaos under Sam Altman’s leadership at OpenAI.

Mira Murati, former Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI, delivered striking testimony in court this week, stating she could not trust the words of CEO Sam Altman and describing an atmosphere of 'chaos' and executive distrust at the company’s highest levels. The revelations add new details to the ongoing scrutiny of OpenAI’s leadership and internal governance.

Testimony Highlights Deep Leadership Divisions

According to reporting from The Verge, Murati’s testimony painted a picture of an organization riven by suspicion and communication breakdowns. Murati told the court directly that she "couldn’t trust Sam Altman’s words," underscoring the depth of her concerns. Her statements echo broader themes of boardroom turmoil and executive infighting that have surfaced at OpenAI over the past several years.

Allegations of 'Chaos' at the Top

Murati’s testimony also included allegations that Altman sowed "chaos" among OpenAI’s top executives. These claims align with previous accounts of leadership instability and shifting alliances within OpenAI’s executive suite, as documented in analyses from outlets such as MIT Technology Review. The company’s unique nonprofit governance structure — designed to maintain oversight and mission alignment — has often been cited as a source of both resilience and friction.

Murati served as CTO during a period of rapid growth , overseeing core technology and research teams.

, overseeing core technology and research teams. Altman’s leadership has been credited with driving OpenAI’s public profile, but also with triggering high-profile internal disputes.

Boardroom Drama and Executive Turnover

While Murati’s comments are among the most direct public criticisms of Altman by a former top executive, they follow a well-documented timeline of boardroom drama at OpenAI. In late 2023, the company faced a leadership crisis with Altman’s brief ouster and rapid reinstatement, reflecting deep divisions over strategy, transparency, and safety policies. During that period, several board members and senior staff reportedly raised concerns about Altman’s management style and communication.

Governance Scrutiny Intensifies

OpenAI’s nonprofit governance structure, which places a board of directors in charge of the company’s mission and risk oversight, has come under renewed scrutiny in light of Murati’s testimony. Critics argue that the model, while intended to align the organization with its stated mission of safe and ethical AI development, can also exacerbate internal tensions and make accountability more challenging.

OpenAI’s governance model is distinct from most private tech firms, prioritizing mission-driven oversight over traditional shareholder control.

Past board interventions have included direct involvement in management decisions and executive appointments.

Implications for OpenAI’s Future

Murati’s remarks are likely to fuel ongoing debate about leadership, trust, and transparency at one of the world’s most influential AI companies. The company’s rapid growth — and the high stakes of its AI research and deployment — have made internal governance a matter of global interest, with investors, regulators, and the broader AI community closely monitoring developments.

As the trial continues, attention will remain on how OpenAI’s leadership responds to these allegations and what reforms, if any, will be implemented to address the underlying issues of trust and governance. The outcome may have lasting implications for how AI companies balance mission, oversight, and executive authority in a rapidly evolving industry.