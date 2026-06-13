Former SpaceX welder’s 6,500 shares top $1 million after IPO

A former SpaceX welder saw his 6,500 shares jump to $1.04 million on the company’s first trading day, turning a $10,000 grant into a windfall.

Juan Hernandez went from earning $28 an hour as a SpaceX welder to holding 6,500 shares worth $1,046,175 after the company’s first day of trading on Nasdaq. The gain came as SpaceX debuted under the ticker SPCX in a $75 billion initial public offering, with shares closing at $160.95 after pricing at $135.

Hernandez joined SpaceX in 2015 after hearing about the job from a friend, and he received a $10,000 equity grant when he was hired. That grant grew into his roughly 6,500-share stake, which was already worth about $880,000 at the IPO price before the first-day trading pop added more than $166,000 in paper value. Hernandez later left SpaceX and now works at Blue Origin, the rocket company owned by Jeff Bezos.

His windfall puts a sharp spotlight on the new wealth pipeline created by private-company equity for rank-and-file workers. SpaceX’s listing was extraordinary in size, but the employee upside was also unusually broad by startup standards, with reports saying more than 4,400 current and former workers were likely to become millionaires from the IPO and about 400 potentially topping $100 million. Even in a company built on the fortunes of its founders and executives, that is a rare level of wealth creation for ordinary employees.

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Hernandez has argued that stock ownership changes how people approach the job because it makes them feel like the business is partly theirs. His experience shows both the promise and the limits of equity compensation: a welder with a modest hourly wage and a small grant can, under the right conditions, end up with life-changing wealth. But the scale of SpaceX’s market debut also underscores how exceptional those conditions have to be.