Former teacher guilty of murdering adopted toddler after abuse allegations

Former teacher Jamie Varley was convicted of murdering 13-month-old Preston Davey after months of abuse that left 40 traumatic injuries.

Preston Davey was moved through a care system that was meant to shield him from harm, yet the 13-month-old died after months of sexual and physical abuse in the home where he was being prepared for adoption. Jamie Varley, a former high school teacher and head of year, was found guilty of Preston’s murder at Preston Crown Court, while John McGowan-Fazakerley was convicted of allowing the death of a child.

Preston was born at Wythenshawe Hospital on June 16, 2022, and was taken into care by Oldham Council five days later. He spent his first 10 months with foster parents before moving on April 1, 2023, to live with Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley in Blackpool. Varley, 36, had taken a year off work to adopt him with his partner. McGowan-Fazakerley, 31, was also facing additional sexual assault and child cruelty charges, while prosecutors said Varley faced 25 further charges related to sexual and physical mistreatment.

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Court evidence painted a bleak picture of what happened inside the adoptive home. Preston suffered 40 traumatic injuries found in a post-mortem examination, and the court heard he had been sexually abused. He had been taken to hospital three times before he died, and bruises were noted on those earlier visits. Preston died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on July 27, 2023.

The case has placed a hard spotlight on the checks around adoption placements and the warning signs that should have been caught sooner. Social workers from Oldham Council and Adoption Now had overseen the placement, and one source said they had no concerns at the time. Amy Shepherdson, Preston’s social worker, said Oldham Council staff made home visits to Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley after the adoption placement, raising fresh questions about how risk was assessed and whether repeated bruising and hospital attendances were properly escalated.

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Preston’s foster mother said she had a “gut feeling something was wrong” after handing him over to the adoptive couple. His mother, Sarah, from Failsworth near Oldham, said she wanted justice for her son. South Shore Academy’s trust, Cidari Multi Academy Trust, said: “Firstly our thoughts are with the family of Preston Davey and all those affected by this case.” The conviction has left a stark question for child safeguarding agencies: how many signs were visible before Preston’s injuries became fatal?