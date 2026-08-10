Former Thai MP arrested after shooting local official in Thailand

A former Thai MP was arrested after shooting a provincial official and then allegedly confessing on a YouTube livestream.

Thai police arrested former lawmaker Chalong Riewrang after they said he shot a local government official and wounded a driver in Nonthaburi province on Aug. 10. The attack happened at the provincial government office in Muang district around 11 a.m. Bangkok time, and the victim was identified as Pol Col Thongchai Yenprasert, president of the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation.

Police said Riewrang allegedly forced his way into Thongchai’s office and fired several shots. Thongchai was shot four times, given cardiopulmonary resuscitation at the scene and rushed to Phranangklao Hospital. A driver was also wounded in the shooting, adding another casualty to an episode that unfolded inside a government workplace in a province just north of Bangkok.

The case took on a sharper political edge when Riewrang allegedly contacted a political commentator or TV anchor during a YouTube livestream and confessed that he had carried out the shooting. That detail gives investigators a public record to examine and turns the arrest into a test of how violence, evidence and spectacle now collide in Thailand’s online political space. Some accounts suggested a money dispute or a personal grievance, but police did not establish a final motive.

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The shooting came only days after a deadly school attack in the same Nonthaburi region, intensifying alarm over gun violence and public safety. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the earlier school shooting scene and condemned that attack, as the country was still absorbing the shock when the alleged killing of the local official took place.

The arrest of a former MP in a workplace shooting, paired with a livestream confession, has pushed questions of accountability beyond the courtroom and into the country’s online public square. It has also deepened concern about firearms in a system where political conflict, personal grievances and public trust are now playing out in real time.