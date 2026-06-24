Formula E adds COTA, Brands Hatch and Zandvoort to 2026-27 calendar

Formula E will race at COTA, Brands Hatch and Zandvoort in 2026-27, a 21-race calendar built around the new GEN4 car. The season opens in Jeddah on December 18-19, 2026.

Formula E added Circuit of the Americas, Brands Hatch and Zandvoort to a provisional 2026-27 calendar that features 21 races across 13 cities and launches the GEN4 era. The move pushes the all-electric championship deeper into established road-racing venues, a bid to make the series feel less like a calendar outlier and more like a mainstream motorsport platform.

The season is set to open with a double-header in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 18-19, 2026, before heading to Mexico City in January, COTA on February 6, Miami on February 20 and São Paulo in March. The middle of the year takes the championship to Sanya, Berlin on May 8-9, Monaco on May 15-16, Brands Hatch on May 29-30, Zandvoort on June 18-19, Madrid on June 26-27, Shanghai on July 10-11 and Tokyo on July 24-25.

Formula E said eight venues will host double-headers, and those weekends will use a new split format. The opening race will be a shorter sprint-style event called E-PrixUnleashed, followed by the standard Formula E race with Pit Boost fast-charging pit stops. That change gives the series two distinct race products on the same weekend and adds another layer of speed and energy strategy to an already technical championship.

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The calendar shift arrives as Formula E prepares to introduce GEN4 in the 2026/27 season. The new car is set to have 600kW of power available, active all-wheel drive and a design made from 100% recyclable or reusable materials. Formula E says it is the fastest car in championship history, and registered manufacturers include Porsche, Nissan, Stellantis, Jaguar and Lola Cars.

Jeff Dodds said COTA would be ideal for showing the GEN4 car to its fullest capability, a view that matches Formula E’s broader push into circuits with long motorsport pedigrees. Brands Hatch will replace London’s ExCeL Centre as the host venue for the London E-Prix, while Zandvoort will stage Formula E’s first races in the Netherlands. Formula E says the 2026/27 campaign will close the first chapter of the new car cycle, with the championship aiming to prove electric racing can command attention on the same kind of venues that built the sport’s biggest brands.