Fort Stewart soldier killed by Bradley vehicle in training exercise

An early-morning exercise at Fort Irwin turned fatal when Spc. Adrian Bonsey was hit by an M2 Bradley in limited visibility. The Army has opened a multi-agency investigation.

An early-morning training exercise at the Army’s National Training Center turned deadly when Spc. Adrian Bonsey, a 29-year-old Fort Stewart combat engineer from West Seneca, New York, was struck and killed by an M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle. The collision happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in the Mojave Desert, while Bonsey was on foot in limited visibility conditions.

Bonsey was assigned to the 9th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, based at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The Army said the circumstances are being investigated by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division and the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command.

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Maj. Gen. John Lubas, the division’s commanding general, called Bonsey’s death a “devastating loss” and described him as an “exceptional Soldier” committed to the mission. Bonsey joined the Army in 2023, had been stationed at Fort Stewart for two months, previously served at Fort Carson, Colorado, and deployed to Poland in 2024.

Bonsey earned two Army Achievement Medals during his service. The Amherst Central School District said he graduated from Amherst Central High School in 2015 and extended condolences to his family.