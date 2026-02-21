Four Democrats Challenge Richard Hudson in NC Congressional Race

Four Democratic candidates are vying to unseat longtime Republican Rep. Richard Hudson in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, setting up a competitive contest.

North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District is drawing heightened attention this election cycle, as four Democratic contenders have officially entered the race to challenge Rep. Richard Hudson, one of the state’s most established Republicans. The growing field signals a competitive contest as both parties prepare for the general election in November.

Multiple Democrats Enter a Historically Republican District

According to the Raleigh News & Observer, four Democrats have filed to run for the seat currently held by Richard Hudson, who has represented the district since 2013. Their entry reflects both increased enthusiasm among North Carolina Democrats and a strategic push to compete in districts that have leaned Republican for decades. The official Federal Election Commission filings confirm a crowded primary field, with all four Democrats registered for the upcoming primary election.

This surge in Democratic candidates comes as the district’s boundaries have shifted in recent years, following statewide redistricting efforts. While the 9th District has reliably elected Republicans in previous cycles, demographic changes and increased voter turnout have prompted the Democratic Party to invest in fielding strong candidates for the seat.

Richard Hudson’s Track Record and District Dynamics

Richard Hudson is a prominent figure in North Carolina politics, having served multiple terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is known for his alignment with the national Republican agenda and his focus on issues such as national security, veterans’ affairs, and economic development. According to Ballotpedia, Hudson has consistently won re-election by comfortable margins, though the size of his victories has fluctuated with redistricting and changing demographics.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates show that the 9th District encompasses a mix of suburban and rural counties, each with its own distinct political leanings. While rural areas have trended conservative, urban and suburban growth has shifted the district’s demographics, potentially providing an opening for Democratic challengers. The most recent election results indicate a slight narrowing of the Republican margin, underscoring the district’s growing competitiveness.

Democratic Candidates Aim for a Competitive Primary

With four Democrats in the race, the primary is expected to be highly competitive. Each candidate will need to distinguish themselves on key issues such as healthcare, education, and economic opportunity—issues that have resonated in the district as its population has grown and diversified. The campaign finance data from OpenSecrets reveals that fundraising is already underway, with Democratic candidates seeking to build the resources needed to challenge an incumbent with strong financial backing.

While the district remains rated as leaning Republican by the Cook Political Report, analysts note that a divided GOP or a strong Democratic turnout could make the race closer than in previous cycles. The official North Carolina State Board of Elections resources provide voters with information on the new district map, candidate filings, and voting procedures, all of which will shape the outcome of both the primary and general election.

Looking Ahead: A Race to Watch

As the primary draws near, all eyes remain on North Carolina’s 9th District. The presence of four Democratic candidates underscores the party’s strategy of contesting every seat, even in traditionally Republican strongholds. The outcome of the primary will determine who faces Richard Hudson in November and whether the district’s shifting demographics will lead to a closer contest—or a political upset.